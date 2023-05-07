New Shadows on Credit Suisse: Managers Hundreds of Millions in Hidden Bonuses

A little over a month and a half after that 19 March in which it was saved, with an intervention of 109 billion francs from the Swiss National Bank, the premise for integration with Ubs, Credit Suisse continues to reserve news of scandals, related to its past. Sunday 7 May it was learned, thanks to an investigation by the weekly Sunday newspaper of Zurich, which until recently was the second largest Swiss bank, has over many years paid out hundreds of millions of francs in hidden bonuses, in the sense that they have never been entered on the balance sheet, to a large number of senior management executives.