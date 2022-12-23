Chalk (02469) will issue an IPO from December 23rd to 30th. The company plans to issue 20 million shares, of which the Hong Kong public offering will account for 10%, the international offering will account for 90%, and there will be an additional 15% over-allotment option. HKD-9.9 HKD, 500 shares per board lot, it is expected that the shares will start trading on the main board of the Stock Exchange at 9:00 am on January 9, 2023.

The company is a non-academic vocational education training service provider in China, and is committed to providing high-quality non-academic vocational education and training services through technology. We provide a full range of recruiting and qualifying training programs primarily for adult students seeking careers in public office and institutions, as well as a number of other professions and industries.

The company’s revenue mainly comes from the provision of training services, followed by sales of internally developed teaching materials and tutorial materials. The company’s revenue increased by 83.7% from RMB 1.16 billion in 2019 to RMB 2.132 billion in 2020, and further increased by 60.8% to RMB 3.429 billion in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the company generated revenue of RMB 1.451 billion.

It is understood that assuming that the offering price is HK$9.70 per share, it is estimated that the net proceeds from the global offering will be about HK$116 million: about 52.0% of which will be used to enrich the course content and expand the student body, and about 28.5% will be used to strengthen Content and technology development capabilities; approximately 12.0% will be used primarily for marketing activities for newly developed courses and approximately 7.5% will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

