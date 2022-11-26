Listen to the audio version of the article

What will become of the Silk-Faw project now? It is the question that everyone is asking after the announcement of the death, a few hours ago, of Katia Bassi, the managing director of the Sino-American joint venture who for over a year has been standing up to the seriousness and credibility of the plan announced at the beginning of 2021 by the financier Jonathan Krane for the creation in Reggio Emilia of an avant-garde production center for luxury electric hypercars for the Chinese market. It was Bassi, called to lead the newco Silk Sports Car Company Srl in September 2021, the key reference for institutions and trade unions in the Via Emilia, she was Crane’s alter ego and, unlike the latter, boasted a deep knowledge of the sector automotive, its rules and its protagonists.

The long crisis of the project

The tumultuous events of the last year spent by Bassi in Reggio Emilia – including complaints from employees for non-payment of salaries, the opening of investigations for alleged offenses by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, accusations and doubts from politics and trade unions for the continuous postponements of the deed soil – certainly didn’t help her overcome the health problems associated with a tumour. Born 54 years ago in Pavia, double degree in Political Science at the University of Milan and in Law in Pavia, specialization in Digital Marketing and Analytics at MIT in Boston, Katia Bassi had a solid background in the automotive industry: from 2017 to 2021 she worked in Automobili Lamborghini, as board member and global head of strategic direction, marketing and partnerships; before that in Aston Martin Lagonda and in Ferrari. «Katia was a true leader and leaves behind a legacy of successes, having also been named one of the hundred most successful Italian women by Forbes Italia – reads a note from Silk Sports Car Company -. We were fortunate to have experienced her passion, optimism and automotive expertise, which will always be a part of the company in the future.” Words that still suggest that there will be a future for the project of the large Reggio Emilia luxury car factory, behind which a joint venture controlled 85% by the US financier Krane (through a homonymous holding in Ireland) and 15% by the giant of the Faw Group car, controlled by the government of Xi Jinping. However, the reliability of Krane’s promises and his one billion investment in the motor valley is cast in doubt by the facts, always overshadowed by the great media hype surrounding those promises : after the presentation in April 2021 of the rendering of the immense 110,000 m2 plant that was supposed to give work to over a thousand employees and bring a rich supply chain for the development of the electric motor in Emilia, commitments have followed one another that have never been respected. Starting with the laying of the first stone, scheduled for early August and which never took place, even if confirmed by Krane a few days earlier at an institutional table in the Region. To finish with the non-payments of salaries to employees working in the technopole (about sixty people, under shock absorbers). And the total absence of visibility of the Reggio project in the documents and official communications of the Chinese house Faw weighs heavily. Meanwhile, in the Gavassa grounds where now – according to the financier’s announcements – the cranes should have been seen giving shape to the production center for standard supercars S of Hongqi and at the “Design, research, development & innovation Center”, corn and wheat were sown: not even the purchase of the 320 thousand square meters of industrial area was finalized, due to lack of financial resources. At this point, as the Alleanza Verdi, Sinistra Italiana e Possibile coalition from Reggio Emilia claims, if someone does not take the trouble to put an end to the project, it is no longer just Krane who loses credibility and face, now that Bassi is gone more, but they are the politics and institutions of Emilia-Romagna.