German inflation has risen once again. Preliminary data for October see inflation rise to 10.4% on an annual basis from 10% in September. The HICP measure increased to 11.6% yoy, from 10.9% yoy in September. “The fact that monthly inflation (0.9% on a monthly basis) is still far above the historical average for October illustrates how inflation is spreading in the German economy,” remarks Carsten Brzeski, head of global macro for Ing.

The data suggests that the rise in headline inflation was not driven solely by rising food, energy and commodity prices. “Inflationary pressure is actually spreading across the entire economy with prices for clothing and other apparel and leisure and holidays soaring further,” adds Brzeski who sees German inflation peaking likely at the end of the year. year and it will take until next spring for inflation to drop back into single-digit territory.