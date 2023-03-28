According to a study, China‘s New Silk Road project is costly. Because partner countries are increasingly having problems paying off their debts, Beijing has to grant more and more emergency loans.

According to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), in order to prevent payment defaults in the infrastructure projects of the New Silk Road, Beijing is increasingly having to grant rescue loans to its partners. According to the results of the current study, more and more emerging and developing countries that have taken out loans from the People’s Republic for the construction of infrastructure can no longer service them as planned. As a result, the leadership in Beijing has drastically expanded the granting of bailout loans in recent years.

60 percent of foreign loans affected

Accordingly, at the end of 2022, a total of 60 percent of all Chinese foreign loans were at risk of default. In 2010, this proportion was still only five percent, according to the results of the study. The analysis by researchers from AidData, the Harvard Kennedy School, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) and the World Bank is now making the financial dimension of the Chinese bailout loans public for the first time. AidData is a research institute at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, that deals with the financing of development projects.

According to the study, China is granting emergency loans on a large scale to prevent defaults. By the end of 2021, the authors counted 128 bailout loans to 22 debtor countries totaling $240 billion. A large part of this – $170 billion – will be granted through central bank loans. These are particularly difficult for international organizations and rating agencies to understand.

Hardly any debt relief, hardly any new loans

These are mostly refinancing loans – i.e. the extension of terms or payment terms and the granting of new loans to finance due debts. “Debts are waived extremely rarely,” says the IfW. Chinese banks have drastically reduced regular lending for new infrastructure and energy projects as a result of the large bailout loans, which, according to the analysis, raises questions about the future of the New Silk Road.

The study “China as an International Lender of Last Resort” was authored by Sebastian Horn (World Bank), Brad Parks (AidData), Carmen Reinhart (Harvard Kennedy School, former chief economist at the World Bank) and Christoph Trebesch (Kiel Institute for the World Economy). For the underlying data set on bailout loans, which is freely accessible, the authors systematically evaluated the balance sheets of central banks, among other things.

Poorer countries less important for Beijing

According to the authors, Beijing treats debtor countries with payment difficulties very differently. Middle-income countries pose major balance sheet risks for Chinese banks because they account for 80 percent, or more than $500 billion, of China‘s total foreign lending.

China‘s state and party leadership therefore has a great interest in preventing these countries from defaulting at all costs. In the event of payment difficulties, it usually offers them new loans in order to pay off the old debts. Since many of these countries have poor credit ratings and low foreign exchange reserves, the default risk for the new loans is correspondingly high.

Low-income countries account for only 20 percent of China‘s foreign loans. These loans are therefore less important for the stability of the Chinese banking sector. As a result, poorer countries rarely receive new funds. In the event of payment difficulties, they generally only have the option of national bankruptcy or debt restructuring, for example by extending the due dates.

“Beijing is trying to bail out its own banks”

“Chinese banks have an interest in ensuring that their largest foreign borrowers have sufficient liquidity to continue servicing the outstanding debt for Belt and Road infrastructure projects. Beijing is ultimately trying to bail out its own banks. That’s why it got involved in the risky business of international bailout loans,” says Carmen Reinhart. “But if you want to rescue a debtor that is or about to default, you have to be clear about whether you’re trying to solve a short-term liquidity problem or a long-term solvency problem.”

The authors of the study see parallels to the European bailout loans to Greece and other southern European countries during the euro zone crisis. At that time, too, the rescue of local banks played an important role in the granting of rescue loans.

So far, China has issued bailout loans to 22 countries, including Egypt, Argentina, Ecuador, Laos, Mongolia, Pakistan, Suriname, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Ukraine, Venezuela and Belarus. The average loan interest is very high at five percent. A typical bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has an interest rate of just 2 percent.

China’s growing but opaque role

“Thanks to our data, we can understand China‘s growing influence on the international financial order. So far it was not known that China had set up a system to rescue countries in crisis, let alone the large extent and the recipients of the rescue loans,” said Trebesch.

“China‘s decisive action in financial crises in the Global South could be a harbinger of a new, fragmented global financial system in which rescue packages are no longer awarded solely from Washington DC (e.g. by the International Monetary Fund IMF, editor’s note). Former emerging economies like China or India, which used to be dependent on the West and received emergency loans, are now increasingly becoming active creditors themselves.”

AidData’s Brad Parks criticized China for creating a new global system for cross-border bailout loans “in an opaque and uncoordinated manner.” “His strictly bilateral approach has made it difficult to coordinate the activities of all major lenders, which is of concern as solving sovereign debt crises typically requires some degree of coordination between creditors.”

The Silk Road was the most important trade link between China and Europe in antiquity and the early Middle Ages. China announced in 2013 that it wanted to revive it. Critics fear that the People’s Republic wants to expand its influence. “The initiative for a new Silk Road is not what some in Germany believe: it is not a sentimental reminder of Marco Polo,” warned former Federal Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel. “But it stands for the attempt to establish a comprehensive system for shaping the world in the interests of China.”

