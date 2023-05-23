New software from Continental: Autonomous driving without maps

At the end of 2021, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) approved the use of the technology at Stuttgart Airport, and valet parking has been in regular operation since December 2022. It is the first case in which driving without a person in the vehicle is permitted in the German traffic area. But the effort that the partners in Stuttgart put into this is immense: Among other things, lanes and parking spaces were precisely measured in advance and the taxiways are monitored with cameras to avoid collisions with pedestrians or other cars. The technology is therefore completely impractical to enable autonomous driving in everyday life.