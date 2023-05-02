new squeeze for businesses and families

The investigation into bank credit from the Bank of Italy he noted that in Italy too, in the first quarter, the offer criteria on bank loans to businesses recorded a further tightening which reflected, as in the course of last year, a greater perception and lower risk tolerance. The analysis of the institute in via Nazionale contributes to the statistics for the entire eurozone carried out by European Central Bank.

The tightening, to which i supply costs eh budget constraints, concerned all the general terms and conditions applied to the loans. Meanwhile, again in the first quarter, the supply conditions for loans to households for the purpose of buying homes became “slightly more tense”, while those for consumer credit remained unchanged. The related terms and conditions have been tightened reflecting the increase in funding costs and balance sheet constraints. For the current quarter, report again Bank of ItalyThe intermediaries they expect a tightening of the supply criteria on loans to non-financial companies while those on loans to households would remain stable.

According to monitoring, in the period under review, the demand for credit from businesses decreased, reflecting the decline in fixed investments and the increase in the general level of interest rates, while the demand for inventories and working capital continues to exert a positive contribution. Also the demand for loans from households to purchase housing it decreased while that for consumption purposes remained unchanged; in both cases, higher interest rates and deteriorating confidence continue to exert an impact negative contribution. In the current quarter, requests for loans from businesses and households are expected to further decrease.

Access to credit

The access conditions of banks to financing have deteriorated for all components, continues the Bank of Italy, including short-term deposits. In the current quarter intermediaries expect a further deterioration. In the six-month period ending March 2023, changes in the portfolio of monetary policy of the ECB had a negative impact on banks’ funding conditions, liquidity position and total assets. The changes in the portfolio had no impact on the offer criteria but contributed to the tightening of the terms and conditions relating to all categories of loans.

In the last six months, continues Bankitalia, the refinancing operations Tltro III, currently in the repayment phase, contributed to the worsening of the condition for the first time financial situation of the banks. The operations did not overall contribute to the change in loan granting criteria, terms and conditions financing conditions and the volumes disbursed; banks, however, expect a negative contribution in the next six months. The decisions relating to the reference interest rates of the ECB had a positive effect on the overall profitability of intermediaries, almost entirely attributable to the increase in net interest income.

ECB quarterly survey

The European Central Bank in its quarterly survey therefore recorded the tightening of bank lending in the euro area was further accentuated in the first quarter, with over one in four banks, 27% reporting a tightening on the criteria for granting loans to businesses. The ECB specified that “the rate of tightening remained at the highest levels since the public debt crisis of 2011”. Eurozone banks also reported tightening of the criteria for granting mortgages to households, in this case 19%, and to a lesser extent on the criteria for granting consumer loans, with a net 10% of banks.

The ECB also specified that the levels of tightening relating to loans to companies on mortgages turned out to be higher than what the banks themselves expected in the previous investigation, and that this development signals a continued weakening of loan dynamics. The main determinants of this tightening, according to the ECB, were the perception of risk and the lower risk tolerance on the part of the banks. A further element that guided the behavior of credit institutions was represented by the increase in interest rates by the ECB itself and the decrease in liquid assets available that have increased the cost of financing of businesses, households of the banks themselves.

For the second quarter of 2023 this year, banks expect a further tightening of the criteria for granting loans to both businesses and households, albeit at a more moderate pace. For the specific segment of consumer credit, a tightening similar to that reported for the first quarter is expected. The monitored banks reported a sharp decline, higher than expected, in the demand for loans by businesses, a development which in this case is attributed to the rate hike decided by the Frankfurt authority itself. Meanwhile also the decline in demand for mortgages by the families it remained strong and in turn linked to the sharp rise in interest rates. The decline in demand for loans to consumption it was instead more contained. (Ticker)