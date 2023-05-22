Home » New stock reminder on May 22: Xiangteng New Materials’ purchase of Changqing Technology and other listed Pride announced the winning rate
New stock reminder on May 22: Xiangteng New Materials’ purchase of Changqing Technology and other listed Pride announced the winning rate

According to the announcement of the exchange, Xiangteng New Materials subscribed today, the subscription code: 001373, the issue price: 28.93 yuan per share, the upper limit of single-account subscription is 17,000 shares, and the top subscription requires a market value of 170,000 yuan. Evergreen Technology and Maxic Technology went public today. Pride announced that the winning rate was 0.0194%.

【IPO Reminder】

Subscription: Xiangteng New Materials

Listed: N Evergreen N Maxic

Winning lottery: none

Winning rate: Pride

Payment: None

【Subscription】

Xiangteng New Material’s purchase today requires a market value of 170,000 yuan

【Listed】

Evergreen Technology‘s listing price today is 18.88 yuan per share

According to the exchange announcement, Evergreen Technology was listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange today, with the company’s stock code 001324, an issue price of 18.88 yuan per share, and an issue price-earnings ratio of 44.64 times.

Maxic’s listing price today is RMB 75 per share

According to the exchange announcement, Maxic was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange today. The company’s stock code is 688458, the issue price is 75.0 yuan per share, and the issue price-earnings ratio is 141.67 times.

【Success rate】

The final winning rate of Pride Online Issuance is 0.0194%

According to the announcement of the exchange, Pride announced the status of online subscription and the winning rate. The final winning rate of this online offering is 0.0194213795%.

