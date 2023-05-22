New stock reminder on May 22: Xiangteng New Materials’ purchase of Changqing Technology and other listed Pride announced the winning rate

According to the announcement of the exchange, Xiangteng New Materials subscribed today, the subscription code: 001373, the issue price: 28.93 yuan per share, the upper limit of single-account subscription is 17,000 shares, and the top subscription requires a market value of 170,000 yuan. Evergreen Technology and Maxic Technology went public today. Pride announced that the winning rate was 0.0194%.

Xiangteng New Material’s purchase today requires a market value of 170,000 yuan

Evergreen Technology‘s listing price today is 18.88 yuan per share

Maxic’s listing price today is RMB 75 per share

The final winning rate of Pride Online Issuance is 0.0194%

