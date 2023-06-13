New Study on Inequality – Wage Discrimination: A Matter of Aesthetics – News

“There is no wage discrimination in our country.” That is the message from the President of the Employers’ Association today. It is based on a specially commissioned study.

The result: Almost two-thirds of the 460 companies surveyed have no inexplicable wage difference. For the remaining third, there is a wage difference between men and women that cannot be explained by different training, professional experience or position in the company – but: the difference of 3.3 percent is within the legally permitted tolerance range of a maximum of 5 percent.

So everything is no problem? Of course not, say the unions. The study is not objective. Only companies that do well would have participated, according to the trade union umbrella organization Travail Suisse. The trade union federation calculates that a wage difference of 3.3 percent per year means an average of 2,500 francs more or less wages.

Controversial tolerance threshold

In fact, the tolerated difference of 5 percent is controversial. It was introduced because the analysis model applies to hundreds of completely different companies and the federal government wants to prevent companies from being falsely accused of wage discrimination.

Tolerance is not acceptable when it comes to equal pay for equal work, according to the employee side. Even for the Federal Council, the 5 percent tolerance value is now apparently too high. He is examining whether he should lower the tolerance threshold in order to strengthen efforts for equal pay in Switzerland.

And depending on how you look at it, things are not as rosy as the latest data from the employers’ association would have you believe. Because: His 3.3 percent unexplained wage difference only relates to the wages within a single company with more than 100 employees. If you leave this corporate perspective and look at the entire labor market, a different picture emerges: the unexplained difference in wages for employees with similar positions, training and experience across all companies in Switzerland is 8 percent. So the newest Figures from the wage structure survey of the Federal Statistical Office.

Despite everything, there is a need for action

There are essentially two reasons for the difference:

The size of the company matters. The national statistics include all companies with three or more employees and show that the wage gap in small companies is significantly larger than in companies with more employees.

High-wage sectors such as the financial sector or IT are still in the hands of men. In the financial sector, the proportion of women is only 43 percent, in IT it is only 23 percent.

So there is always a need for action. Starting with a more fact-based discussion of the numbers. The argument about numbers distracts from the actual task: to ensure equal opportunities on the job market.