Home » New study reveals strong desire to change jobs
Business

New study reveals strong desire to change jobs

by admin
New study reveals strong desire to change jobs

32.4 percent of those surveyed between the ages of 21 and 35 stated that they had resigned at least once in their relatively short professional life due to dissatisfaction with the behavior of their supervisor. Among the 51- to 65-year-olds it was 27.8 percent less – even though this group has been working for much longer. Salary played a role for 41.4 percent of young employees when changing jobs. 37 percent of middle-aged employees mentioned it, in the group of the oldest employees only 26 percent.

See also  Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the Fininvest galaxy is growing

You may also like

Lamborghini Unveils Groundbreaking All-Electric Car: The Lamborghini Lanzador

Evergrande declares bankruptcy. All the details of the...

China and France Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations and...

Allegations against NDR because of felt and wasted...

Entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, Founder of Rexall Sundown and...

Pininfarina Barchetta B95, the 4.4 million euro supercar...

China Securities Regulatory Commission Symposium Analyzes Capital Market...

JetBlue Offers Flight and Stay Packages to US...

Pollution with bait – Bernese brothers want to...

Xpeng, the accounts of VW’s ally disappoint: red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy