New study reveals strong desire to change jobs

32.4 percent of those surveyed between the ages of 21 and 35 stated that they had resigned at least once in their relatively short professional life due to dissatisfaction with the behavior of their supervisor. Among the 51- to 65-year-olds it was 27.8 percent less – even though this group has been working for much longer. Salary played a role for 41.4 percent of young employees when changing jobs. 37 percent of middle-aged employees mentioned it, in the group of the oldest employees only 26 percent.

