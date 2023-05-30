New technology: “Annihilation by AI” – Experts are calling for the risks of artificial intelligence to be taken seriously

Leading experts in the field of artificial intelligence have urged caution when using the technology . Among them also ChatGPT inventor Sam Altman. In a statement, they speak of the “risk of destruction by AI”.

The topic of AI has received a great deal of public attention in recent months, not least because of the chatbot ChatGPT

Ea number of leading experts in Artificial intelligence sees the technology as a potential threat to humanity and has called for the risks to be taken seriously. The head of ChatGPT inventor OpenAI, Sam Altman, also signed the short statement. The chatbot ChatGPTwhich can formulate sentences at human level, has triggered a new hype about artificial intelligence in recent months.

The statement published on Tuesday consists of only one sentence, but it sounds dramatic: “Reducing the risk of annihilation by AI should be a global priority alongside other risks of societal proportions, such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

The non-profit organization, on whose website the text appeared, cites its use in warfare, for example in the air or through the development of new chemical weapons, as possible dangers of artificial intelligence. The San Francisco-based Center for AI Security also warns about the spread of misinformation using technology and a future in which humanity could become completely dependent on machines.

A few weeks ago, another organization had one from among others Tech billionaire Elon Musk signed open letter proposing a six-month hiatus in artificial intelligence development. The aim of the break should be to find regulatory approaches for the technology. It was later revealed that Musk had just founded his own AI company.

Among the signatories to the new statement are Demis Hassabis, head of Google sister company DeepMind, which specializes in AI, and Geoffrey Hinton, one of the leading researchers in the field.

