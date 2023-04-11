Home Business New technology to reduce loading time
Business

New technology to reduce loading time

by admin
New technology to reduce loading time

The racing car accelerates out of the curve and the driver’s cheeks are pulled into his helmet by the centrifugal force. “Such an acceleration, such a torque,” enthuses Benoît Morand, head of the start-up Morand eTechnology, “no internal combustion engine in the world can do that.” There are electric cars like the Neom McLaren in the electric racing series Formula E, the former Formula 1 -Elicit such hymns of praise from technicians. Morand is researching new battery technology with four engineers in Vuadens, Switzerland, which could soon make racing cars even faster. So far, they still have one major disadvantage: If their battery is empty, the drivers have to switch to another car – it would take far too long to recharge the batteries for a race. That is set to change this summer: a 600-kilowatt charger promises to refill the battery in just 30 seconds.

See also  National Legacoop, Gamberini elected new president: "Put cooperation back at the center of the country's agenda"

You may also like

This man built a tiny house out of...

Ferrari and Samsung: agreement for the OLED displays...

From construction helper to construction tycoon: Christoph Gröner...

Family businesses, Confindustria launches a support service in...

Economists alarm: Germany’s growth potential is halved

Tupperware collapses on Wall Street: the company that...

Forbes list: These are the ten richest women...

IMF, trim estimates on the economy. The specter...

Real estate, the rate hike will not affect...

Erling Haaland: Bayern wanted to spend €250m on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy