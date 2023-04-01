With free iPhones, inclusive data in Turkey and Balkan TV: Serbian Telekom is fighting for Swiss customers The telecom company Mtel opens shops in Switzerland. The subsidiary of Telekom Srbija has an eye on the diaspora – but not only. Soon she wants to cover everything from mobile communications to television to the Internet.

Stefan Bozic, CEO of Mtel in Austria and Switzerland, Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija, at a shop opening. Image: zvg

Many people with connections abroad live in Switzerland. More than one in four people in this country does not have a Swiss passport. Telecom companies are fighting for this clientele: Sunrise relies on the Lebara brand to pick up “global citizens”, the British company Lycamobile uses the Swisscom network for its services – and now another player is joining in with Mtel.