New terminals, agreement between MSC and Ferrovie dello Stato

Ferrovie dello Stato and MSC together to create new terminals dedicated to maritime intermodal traffic. A memorandum of understanding signed in Geneva provides for the creation of a new company controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) of Fs and participated by Medlog (49%), a company of Gianluigi Aponte’s group that deals with intermodality and logistics, to design , build and manage new intermodal freight terminals within the two groups’ sites in Italy. The declared objective is to develop intermodality between maritime and rail transport with greater and more effective synergies to expand the logistics network of goods transport to and from Italian and European ports, through the creation of new terminals.

The new alliance between MSC and FS (the two groups already collaborate in the rail transport of goods) comes after Aponte took over Italo, a competitor of the public group in the high-speed sector. An exponential growth, that of the Swiss group, which sees MSC number one in the world in container ships and port terminals; number three in cruises with a fleet of 30 ships, destined to become 26 in the space of a few years; among the main railway competitors and in the process of equipping itself with an adequate fleet of cargo aircraft.

The agreement was signed in Geneva, at the headquarters of the Aponte group, by Sabrina De Filippis, managing director of Mercitalia Logistics, leader of the Logistics Hub of the Fs group, and by Giuseppe Prudente, chief logistics officer of MSC and president of Medlog, at presence of Luigi Ferraris, CEO of Fs, and Gianluigi Aponte, chairman of MSC.

«Our industrial plan – declared Sabrina De Filippis – includes the strengthening of the existing terminals and the creation of new multimodal hubs, technologically advanced and with low impact on the environment. This will allow us to increase the volumes of goods transported by train, also thanks to increasingly effective connections of our ports and terminals to the national network and to the European railway corridors, consolidating the integration of sea-rail-road transport systems”.

In turn, Giuseppe Prudente reiterated “MSC’s ambition to become one of the most important operators in Europe”.

