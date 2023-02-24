Home Business New Tesla Model 3 Real Car Spy Photos Exposure: Suspected Lengthened, Interior Revamped
Business

by admin
On February 23, overseas media captured theThe latest spy photos of the new Tesla Model 3the car is expected to be officially unveiled in the second half of 2023.

Due to the camouflage covering, the specific situation cannot be seen clearly, so we can only deduce from some details. It is expected that the new car will add a camera at the end of the headlight group to further improve the vehicle’s “visual” ability and enhance the Tesla FSD automatic driving assistance system. performance, and may also introduce a 360° panoramic image function.

It is worth mentioning that,The car is suspected to have been lengthened and concentrated on the front and rear of the carbut the overall is relatively limited, it may reach 4.7 meters, so the performance of the rear space may be optimized.

New Model 3 spy photos

There is not much effective information about the interior, but according to @新浪车汽 report,The horizontal wood grain trim on the center console of the new Model 3 may be canceled and replaced with ABS bonded foam non-woven fabricthe higher density of the material could lead to a more modern interior design for the vehicle.

The power system is also the focus of this update. According to previously exposed news, the new Tesla Model 3 may be optimized for the battery and power system, and may use 4680 batteries to further improve battery life.

There is also news that,Some production lines at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory will be shut down until the end of February for upgradesin order to make new domestic models.

