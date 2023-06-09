New tourism strategy

–

Brandenburg is becoming self-confident as a holiday region









Thu 08.06.23 | 10:23 p.m. | From Andreas B. Hewel

Source: TMB photo archive/Birgit Kunkel Video: rbb24 Brandenburg current | 08.06.2023 | Carsten Krippahl | Bild: Source: TMB photo archive/Birgit Kunkel

The tourism industry in Brandenburg has given itself a new strategy. Sustainability and an authentic experience of nature should be at the top. They no longer want to keep an eye on tourists from Berlin, but want to focus on their own offers. By Andreas B. Hewel

Restraint was yesterday. The tourism industry in Brandenburg wants to emancipate itself from the big tourist magnet Berlin and issues the new slogan: “Brandenburg – you don’t need anything else”. One has become bolder, says Mathias Knospe, Marketing Director of Tourismus-Marketing GmbH TMB. “We’re away from higher, faster, further,” explains Bud the new tourism brand. “Today, tourism has to make a lot of sense and be relevant.” In contrast to the hectic capital, people advertise with relaxation, contemplation, coming to oneself. Berlin still keeps an eye on the industry, but those who come to Brandenburg are looking for something that they won’t find in Berlin, as the motto seems to be.

Sustainability is a new goal

Environmental awareness and climate protection have become important criteria for attracting guests. “Guests who come to Brandenburg,” says Knospe, “are always guests who are looking for an absolutely authentic, relaxed experience of nature, who are actively out and about here and who are of course fascinated by all the water that we have here.” And that’s exactly why Brandenburg has great hosts and great products, enthuses Bud. With the brand “Brandenburg – you don’t need anything more” you make a promise for quality standards and sustainability. And of course tourism here wants to focus on sustainable mobility, on cycle tourism and electromobility on the water too. “In tourism, we are always dependent on the natural environment,” emphasizes Andreas Zimmer from TMB. Brandenburg is one of the driest regions in all of Germany. The Seddiner See is already threatened with drying out. Last year the rivers flowed backwards in the Spreewald. Algae growth also weakens tourism. “Tourism cannot avoid the consequences of climate change, but makes demands for active landscape design and also for active climate adaptation in Brandenburg,” says Zimmer.

Particularly sought-after tourists are over 50

The target group identified in the new tourism strategy tends to be older. 50 plus is the generation that is now being addressed. Of course, younger people and families also come, but they come especially in summer, i.e. in the absolute high season. With the older generation, one hopes to be able to win more guests in autumn and spring. That would extend the entire season. Overall, the industry is growing again. The severe cut caused by Corona is over, says Andreas Zimmer. In the first quarter of this year, the same number of overnight stays was achieved as in the comparable quarter of 2019, i.e. before the pandemic. At that time, there were almost 14 million overnight stays in Brandenburg throughout the year, an absolute record year for the industry. So now you are counteracting similar figures.

The lack of skilled workers has also been a problem in tourism for a long time

It seems that this can only be slowed down by one thing: the shortage of skilled workers is also affecting tourism. Hotels and restaurants have been fighting for staff for a long time. Actually a good sign, Andreas Zimmer tries to console himself when workers are needed. It also shows that the industry is growing. Around 100,000 people in Brandenburg are already working in tourism. But apparently that’s not enough. Dieter Hütte, Managing Director of TMB, says that the shortage of skilled workers is already leading to restrictions. “In the medium term, as guests, we have to adapt to the fact that we have changed service offerings. In practice, we already have a fixed meal time so that there is no longer anything until 11 p.m. You have to be prepared for that Hire guest.” Andreas Zimmer is certain that the tourism industry will not find enough workers and skilled workers in the area. “We can accommodate the graduates that we have in Brandenburg schools very easily,” says the head of the TMB editorial team, describing the shortage. “I believe that we can only achieve great relief through an orderly immigration from abroad and that we have to recruit.”

Nevertheless, the industry is booming. The demand for new hotel capacities is high, emphasizes Dieter Hütte. The investors had discovered Brandenburg. Maybe that’s why we’re now starting to think about sustainability. The aim is to make the country’s uniqueness tangible. So that a guest feels, says Hütte, “that you don’t really need more to be happy.”

Nature, relaxation, focus on the essentials

“Brandenburg – that’s all you need” is the slogan of the new brand that is to be used to advertise Brandenburg. Experiences in nature, relaxation and contemplation of the essentials are the focus for the makers of the strategy. Nevertheless, it is also conveyed that you don’t have to do without comfort when on holiday in Brandenburg, according to TMB Marketing Manager Mathias Knospe. According to tourism marketing, the industry has now largely recovered after the slumps in the Corona years: In the first quarter of 2023, the all-time high of 2019 was already reached again in the number of overnight stays recorded. In order to be able to meet the demand, there will be more recruitment abroad in the future. In addition, it is more and more about creating good working and living conditions for employees in tourism, so that they remain in the company in the medium term, it said.