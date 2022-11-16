Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Toyota Prius was unveiled in Japan ahead of its official launch which is scheduled for the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17. The model that introduced the hybrid solution to the market returns with the fifth generation with a revised but renewed style that demonstrates the Japanese manufacturer’s willingness to anticipate an aesthetic breakthrough also in terms of brand image.

New dimensions also in terms of measures

Thanks to the combination with the use of the GA-C modular platform of the TNGA family, the new Prius offers a reduction in height of 50 mm which will be the basis of the different driving dynamics that will be introduced by the new model, while equally unprecedented is the reduction in length of 46 mm and the differences in the other dimensions: the wheelbase, for example, has increased by 50 mm and the width also increases by 22 mm for new proportions.

Aesthetics changed in a more dynamic key

The front LEDs are combined with a reduced mask with a thin and minimalist band. The air intakes are, however, inserted in the lower area which showcases a frame with silver and black finishes. The side is particularly slender, with a deep lower aerodynamic recess and rear doors with handles hidden inside the pillar. Finally, at the rear, you can see the widened fenders, a hint of a spoiler and a single full-width strip of LEDs.

Interior renovated in the name of minimalism

The interior debuts the solutions introduced by the recent electric models of the bZ family, it is no coincidence that they offer a lower driving position than in the past. The multifunction steering wheel is combined with a 7-inch display that houses the instruments, while in the center is the classic large infotainment screen, climate control controls and the lever for the plug-in hybrid powertrain automatic transmission which should be the only available on the Prius destined for European markets.

New plug-in powertrain the only one for Europe

The powertrain provides for the combination of a 2,000 cc aspirated petrol engine with 148 HP of power and a 160 HP electric one for a total power of 223 HP. The 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers the car is housed under the rear seats, while the zero-emission range has not yet been made official. Lastly, the car’s equipment features solutions such as the roof with solar panels that will complete the green characterization of a car that has made the history not only of Toyota, but of eco-driving.