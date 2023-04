Proof that trouble never comes by itself, Swiss credit – saved from bankruptcy on 19 March thanks to an outlay of 109 billion francs by the Swiss Confederation and the integration with UBS – finds himself accused of having managed, since the 1930s, capital of Argentine Nazis . He accuses that he comes from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the NGO committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust, as well as from the US Senate Finance Committee.