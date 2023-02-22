New TV campaign for Bioscalin

New advertising campaign for Bioscalen who returns with two new subjects, again interpreted by the conductor Beatrice Venice. The first commercial will focus on the‘Capillary Activatorthe second up New Genina. Bioscalin, a product of the pharmaceutical company Giuliani, will use the services of the This Is Ideal agency, already alongside the brand in the previous three product spots.

“Pride and satisfaction,” he comments Martina Boran, Account Director This Is Ideal, “for having been able to give continuity to a relationship of esteem and trust with a large pharmaceutical company with which our Group collaborates on several fronts, creating different creative outputs”. The new Bioscalin commercial, produced by RTI Gruppo Mediaset, will be programmed in rotation on the Rai, Mediaset and Sky networks.

