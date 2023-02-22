Home Business New TV campaign for Bioscalin: Beatrice Venezi is still the protagonist
Business

New TV campaign for Bioscalin: Beatrice Venezi is still the protagonist

by admin
New TV campaign for Bioscalin: Beatrice Venezi is still the protagonist

New TV campaign for Bioscalin

New advertising campaign for Bioscalen who returns with two new subjects, again interpreted by the conductor Beatrice Venice. The first commercial will focus on the‘Capillary Activatorthe second up New Genina. Bioscalin, a product of the pharmaceutical company Giuliani, will use the services of the This Is Ideal agency, already alongside the brand in the previous three product spots.

“Pride and satisfaction,” he comments Martina Boran, Account Director This Is Ideal, “for having been able to give continuity to a relationship of esteem and trust with a large pharmaceutical company with which our Group collaborates on several fronts, creating different creative outputs”. The new Bioscalin commercial, produced by RTI Gruppo Mediaset, will be programmed in rotation on the Rai, Mediaset and Sky networks.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  How to keep the money bag in inflation, beauty expert advice | rising prices | investment | high inflation

You may also like

Post IVASS Eurovita: watch out for the banks...

Spectrum Markets: a record 2022 with 1.42 billion...

Eni, first injection of biomethane into the AcegasApsAmga...

The Eurovita case: from the missed capital increase...

Passenger Federation: It is expected that the retail...

“Mo ‘or you could have said that Biden...

Pensions, “Quota 41 for all, an objective to...

Superbonus, Bankitalia “circhiobottista”: “Precious, but it costs too...

The brokerage sector is good again!The pilot project...

Montaruli forget the defense of the institutions: that’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy