New US law aims to protect child influencers’ earnings

Under Illinois law, children are entitled to a certain percentage of gross earnings from the content in which they appear. Claire Savage/AP Photo

A new law in the US state of Illinois aims to financially protect children who are active on social media.

Some of the money made from a child’s social media account must now be put into a trust until they turn 18.

The law is the first of its kind in the country. Washington is considering a similar law.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A new Illinois law is the first in the US to protect the earnings of underage influencers or children who appear on their parents’ social media profiles.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the law into law on Aug. 11. Beginning July 1, 2024, children under the age of 16 who are social media influencers or appear in their parents’ own content are entitled to receive earnings from that content. There is a percentage that depends on how often the children appear on their parents’ profiles.

This money must be placed in a trust fund until the child turns 18. Otherwise, by law, the children have the right to sue their parents.

read too

This is how much this travel influencer makes on Instagram — and it’s what she’s been offered on new app Threads

The legislation was first pushed by Shreya Nallamothu. She had been concerned at the age of 15 about protecting children who were becoming famous online like the Associated Press reported. She took her idea to State Senator David Koehler, who later proposed the law.

“I realized that there is a lot of exploitation in the world of kidfluencing,” Nallamothu told the Associated Press. “And I realized that there are absolutely no laws protecting them.”

Koehler expects Illinois will not be the only state to pass this law. “I think other states will follow us on this,” he said Koehler to Teen Vogue .

Washington is also considering a similar law which has been deadlocked in the state House of Representatives committee since February.

Read the original article Insider

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

