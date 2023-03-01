Listen to the audio version of the article

The Volkswagen ID.3 is renewed two and a half years after its debut. A choice that can be explained first of all because it is a strategic model for the manufacturer, but also because it has to deal with the competition even within the same VW group. It must also be said that the sedan type of car suffers from competition from SUVs, it is no coincidence that the best-selling Volkswagen electric model is the ID.4. The novelties introduced by the restyling are the external appearance of the ID.3 to which is added an unprecedented interpretation of the interior and the functioning of the software.

New Volkswagen ID.3, changes style for a more dynamic look

The ID.3 restyling has changed aesthetically, with a revised bumper that incorporates different side air intakes as well as a redesigned central front. The headlights are updated as they are now standard full LED or LED matrix on request, fitting into a new bonnet with additional ribs, which make it appear longer. On the side there is no longer a reference to the outfit to underline that the aesthetic impact of the ID.3 is that of a mature car. The profile of the side that follows the roof is silver and the lights are illuminated in the central part.

Martin Meiners

New Volkswagen ID.3, Interior enriched with eco-sustainable materials

The interior of the restyling ID.3 has been updated taking into account customer requests The door panels are now made with softer materials, a feature that has extended part of the dashboard trim, while the steering wheel is no longer in leather, but it is covered with a more eco-sustainable material. In this regard, recycled materials are increasing, on components such as seats, carpets or the roof lining. The central console is available as standard on all versions in the most complete package, which was previously offered as an option.

New Volkswagen ID.3, the large 12-inch infotainment screen

As far as equipment technology is concerned, the software that controls car operation has been updated, making it possible to introduce new functions even after purchasing the car, by downloading over-the-air packages. Such as, for example, the dual-zone management of the climate control system, the customization of the colors for the interior lighting of the passenger compartment or the additional functions for the navigator. Improved route planning that suggests where to stop and recharge on long journeys.

New Volkswagen ID.3, bidirectional charging arrives

With the Plug & Charge mode it is also possible to activate compatible columns such as those of the Ionity or Enel X networks without using the app on the phone or the payment card, but only by connecting the plug to the socket. Bi-directional charging is also possible, to use the energy in the car battery to recharge small electrical and electronic appliances or to charge other batteries. Furthermore, for infotainment, there are new menus, such as the shortcut that accesses the battery charging functions or additional video games that can be useful for passing the time during stops to recharge the car.