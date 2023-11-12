New world of work – What does AI do to wages and the meaning of work? -News

Contents

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing jobs. Some will disappear, but many aspects will be expanded.

For example, a nursing specialist: She could have her conversation with the patient recorded directly by a text robot. The protocol would continue to be used by KI for administration or billing.

A scenario that, according to the professional association of nurses and specialists, could soon become reality as soon as AI is developed accordingly.

For nursing professionals, this would mean more time and space for patients. In other words, they could focus on their core competencies while AI takes over the work that professionals are overqualified for.

Other professions – such as teachers – could also become more efficient through AI.

According to the international labor organization ILO, text robots like ChatGPT primarily threaten office jobs in rich countries. Experts from the major bank Goldman Sachs paint a more dramatic picture: According to this, a quarter of all activities can be replaced by AI. Also in Switzerland.

AI could make careers more attractive

But that doesn’t necessarily mean unemployment. Many professions – including administration – consist of a variety of activities that can be partially, but not completely, taken over by AI. AI could even expand job profiles and make careers more interesting, experts believe.

In addition to risks, there are definitely opportunities, says Ursula Häfliger from the Commercial Association. But it would depend entirely on how companies actually implement AI in practice – as a pure automation measure or as a tool to expand tasks or make job profiles more attractive.

In contrast to other technical achievements, what is striking about AI is the rapid pace at which developments progress, says the expert.

Only a few experts believe that humans will be completely displaced by AI. Human skills such as critical thinking may become even more important in the future, the Microsoft boss recently predicted to journalists.

So what do these developments mean for wages?

In the first phase, people who can work with AI could benefit. They are sought after and are therefore well paid. Like in the 1990s when the computer became the standard instrument. At that time, wages of already highly paid IT specialists increased, as social scientist Simon Walo explains. At the University of Zurich, he deals, among other things, with the impact of technology on labor markets. Average wages, on the other hand, came under pressure.

It is still completely open whether this effect will be seen again with the introduction of AI. The level of wages depends on numerous factors, such as the bargaining power of the employees. According to the employers’ association, AI currently has no influence on wage negotiations.

It is also unclear whether AI will help make companies more efficient and productive. The question would then arise as to whether employers pass these profits on to their employees.

One thing is clear for employee representatives: sooner or later AI will play a role in wage negotiations because the new tool changes the way we work

AI and the meaning of work

The now deceased US economics professor David Graeber caused a stir and controversial discussions in 2018 with his book “Bullshit Jobs – The True Meaning of Work”. According to Graeber, bullshit jobs are jobs that are socially useless. According to Graeber, many jobs in the financial industry are part of this because they are embedded in a complex network of activities that only maintain their own system or are only there to give importance to supposedly important people. But the bullshit jobs are well paid.

The existence of Graeber’s bullshit jobs is controversial. Social scientist Simon Walo has found that working conditions play a role in work that is perceived as meaningless. Few social contacts, for example, can lead to work being perceived as of little value.

What impact AI has on our sense of work remains to be seen. “It can go both ways,” says Walo. AI could create new bullshit jobs. The reverse is also conceivable: jobs are freed from routine that is perceived as pointless, but expanded to include other tasks. It is also questionable what AI does with jobs that do not change at all, despite new technical possibilities. “You can ask yourself whether people will find their job useless if it could be done by a machine,” says Walo.

What is clear to many experts is that even if AI leads to new sensory questions and changes jobs, work as a whole will not be reduced.

