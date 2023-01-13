New year, new atmosphere, China’s real estate industry may enter a new development modelFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yang Yuhong) Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute recently held a year-end forum with the theme of “China‘s Real Estate Industry Transitioning to a New Development Model”, which attracted nearly 200,000 online and offline audiences. Experts participating in the meeting offered advice and suggestions on hot topics such as “new development model of real estate” and “effectively preventing and defusing risks of high-quality leading real estate enterprises”.

At the forum, Zhang Yongyue, dean of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute and tenured professor of East China Normal University, said that real estate is a pillar industry of the national economy. The industry has entered a new stage, and there are many unexpected phenomena at the same time. More practitioners are required to conduct in-depth analysis and thinking on the development and changes of real estate under the great changes, and to explore countermeasures from the new vision of transitioning to a new development model.

Mr. Yang Hongxu, vice president of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute, published the “2023 National and 50 Cities Real Estate Market Trend Report”. He said that in 2022, China‘s real estate industry has experienced the most difficult stage since this century. On the one hand, the policy warm wind continues to increase, on the other hand, the real estate market continues to be cold, many real estate companies are in business difficulties, and practitioners are in unprecedented confusion. The Central Economic Work Conference pointed out that it is necessary to ensure the stable development of the real estate market and promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model. Looking forward to 2023, my country’s economy will rebound, and the real estate policy may become more relaxed. The national real estate market is expected to find its bottom, and the market in a few strong first- and second-tier cities will recover. Looking ahead to the next 3-5 years, a new development model of real estate will be gradually formed, and the real estate industry will be stable and far-reaching.

Aiming at the topic of “how to promote the transition of real estate enterprises to a new development model”, Ms. Cui Ji, vice president of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute, took real estate enterprises as the research subject, and based on the current survival status of real estate enterprises, gave a proposal to promote the development of real estate enterprises to a new one. Countermeasure suggestions for mode transition. She believes that, first of all, it is necessary to promote the transition of the real estate industry to a new development model, especially high-quality real estate companies, which are the foundation of the real estate industry’s transition to a new development model; secondly, to promote the transition of the real estate market to a new development model, such as encouraging The development of the leasing market and the formation of a new development pattern of both rental and purchase are the focus of the transition of the real estate industry to a new development model; finally, the formulation of policies conducive to the formation of a new development model is the key to realizing the transition of the real estate industry to a new development model. She also proposed six key directions in the future, namely policy market, corporate strategy, urban renewal, TOD model, industrial real estate and rental housing.

“It is necessary to adjust policies such as real estate and loan recognition in a timely manner, which is in line with the real estate spirit of the central government.” Pang, director of the expert committee of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute, honorary vice president of China Property Management Association, and former bureau-level inspector of Shanghai Housing Management Bureau Yuan suggested that relevant departments should pay more attention to the establishment and operation of the housing rental market in Shanghai, which will help to further solve the housing problem and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. Data show that Shanghai is increasing the supply of rental housing, and 170,000 units (rooms) have been built throughout the year.

In addition, on the basis of accurately grasping the spirit of the current Central Economic Work Conference, the research institute compiled a new book “China‘s Real Estate Industry Transitioning to a New Development Model” in a timely manner and officially released it at the forum.