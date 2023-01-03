Due to the decline of new energy subsidies and the rise in raw material prices, many car companies have adjusted the prices of their models. According to the “Tram Report” report, a total of 10 brands and more than 20 models have raised prices.

BYD adjusted the prices of its Dynasty series and Ocean series models, and the overall increase ranged from 2,000 to 6,000 yuan.The official guide price of Denza D9 DM-i has been raised by 6,000 yuan, and EV models are not within the scope of this price adjustment. The specific price adjustment notice will be announced on March 1, 2023.

Chery New Energy: The price will be adjusted for the two models of Little Ant and Unbounded Pro. The original price of the Little Ant model is 73,900 to 94,000 yuan, and the price after the price adjustment is 79,900 to 103,000 yuan. The price increases are 4,000 yuan and 6,000 yuan respectively. Yuan, 9000 Yuan.

Changan Automobile: As a new energy vehicle brand under Changan Automobile, Changan Deep Blue is currently selling only the Deep Blue SL03 model, of which the price of the pure electric version is increased by 6,000 yuan, and the range-extended version is increased by 3,000 yuan.

SAIC Roewe: Roewe officially announced that the prices of its Roewe eRX5, Roewe Ei5, Roewe i6 MAX EV and CLEVER models will be adjusted. Among them, Roewe eRX5 rose by 5,000 yuan, Roewe Ei5 and Roewe i6 MAX both rose by 6,000 yuan, and CLEVER rose by 8,000 yuan.

Leap Motor: According to the latest price information, Leap T03 is priced at RMB 82,500 to 99,500, and the price of all models has increased by 3,000 yuan, while the price of Leap Run C11 is 185,800 to 235,800 yuan, and the price of all models has increased by 6,000 yuan.

It is reported that the price increase is mainly caused by the decline of subsidies for new energy vehicles and the increase in raw material prices. In the future, brands including Geely, Ruilan, and Geometry will also usher in increases.

However, unlike the successive price increases of the above car companies, Tesla has instead offered price reduction benefits in the New Year.Tesla announced that orders delivered before February 28 can receive a delivery incentive of 6,000 yuan and an insurance subsidy of 4,000 yuan, with a total discount of up to 10,000 yuan for car purchases.