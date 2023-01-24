Money

rabbit

deliver

blessing

The third day of the new year, “Xiao Nian Chao”, according to the ancients: “One life is two, two is three, three is all things”, so they attach great importance to the third day, called “Xiao Nian Chao”. According to Qing Gulu’s “Qing Jialu·Xiao Nian Chao”: “The third day of the first lunar month is the Xiao Nian Dynasty, no sweeping, no begging for fire, no drawing of water, the same as the Sui Dynasty”, so the third day of the first lunar month There are more taboos. After getting up early and working hard from New Year’s Eve to the second day of junior high school, you can also go to bed early and wake up late on the third day of junior high school, so as to adjust your body and prepare for the New Year’s spirits!

During the rest time, between talking and laughing with your family, why not guess the lantern riddles together! Friends who guess correctly will have a chance to win Chinese New Year red envelopes!

new

spring

lamp

puzzle

(mystery one)

(mystery 2)

(mystery three)

ginseng

and

direction

Mode

Leave a comment in the comment area to guess the answer

Second to fourth gradeeach tweetTop 5All fans who answered the riddles correctly on the day will receive8 yuanCash bonus!

On the fifth day of the first day, all the answers to the riddles during the three days of the event will be announcedfrom all fans who answered correctlyRandomly draw 3send88 yuanBig cash red envelope!

The message time ends at 23:59 on the evening of the fourth day.

The staff will contact you within 7 working days after the event to distribute the prizes!