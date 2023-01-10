(Original title: New Year’s funds favor ETFs)

In the first week of 2023, many ETFs were favored by funds, and the fund share increased significantly. Data show that as of the evening of January 8, during the first week of trading, nearly 30% of ETFs experienced a net increase in share. Huaxia Guozheng Semiconductor Chip ETF, as the “first favorite” of funds, ushered in a new share of over 1.7 billion shares in the first week. Multiple themes such as semiconductors, new energy vehicles, technology, and finance have become the main force for share growth.

High concentration of funds

In the first week of 2023, the inflow of funds in the ETF market showed a clear preference. According to Wind data, as of the evening of January 8, the share of Huaxia Guozheng Semiconductor Chip ETF increased by 1.707 billion compared with the end of last year, significantly ahead of other ETFs, and became the “first favorite” of New Year funds.

Judging from the share changes in the first week, the ETF has a net inflow of funds every day. Except for January 4, the net share increase announced almost every day exceeds 100 million shares. According to the pre-market share released on January 9, the net increase of Huaxia Guozheng Semiconductor Chip ETF exceeded 600 million shares.

In addition, Penghua China Securities Liquor ETF, Huaan Nasdaq 100 ETF, Wells Fargo China Securities Hong Kong Stock Connect Internet ETF, etc. are also popular with funds, with a net increase of more than 700 million shares.

Overall, during the first week of trading, nearly 30% of ETFs experienced a net increase in share. Among them, the number of ETFs with an increase of more than 100 million shares accounted for 12.9%, and the concentration of funds was relatively high. The fund themes were mainly semiconductors, new energy vehicles, technology, and finance.

In terms of growth rate, Yinhua CSI All-Refers to Electric Utilities ETF, Huaan Nasdaq 100 ETF, and China Feed Soybean Meal Futures ETF have seen relatively large growth, with their shares increasing by more than 20%.

A reporter from the China Securities Journal found that many ETFs have already entered the market one after another in advance. The fund shares of E Fund CSI 300 Non-Bank ETF have increased significantly since the New Year. As of January 6, the total fund shares exceeded 9.7 billion, a record high. The recent increase is also quite impressive. On December 30, 2022, the share of the ETF increased by 6.99% from the previous day, and on January 4, 2023, the increase exceeded 3.5%. Judging from recent market performance, some early entry funds may have achieved better returns. According to Flush data, the CSI 300 Non-Bank Index has increased by more than 20% since the end of October 2022.

However, compared with the first week of last year, funds with preference in the first week of this year showed a big difference. For example, among the ETFs with the largest net increase in shares in the first week of 2022, there are mainly related funds such as Hang Seng Technology, Medical, Science and Technology 50, and Entrepreneurship 50, while this year it is semiconductors, alcohol, Nasdaq 100 index, new Energy vehicles and other funds.

Focus on consumption and real estate opportunities

ETF has always been the vane of the market. Will the fund theme of accelerating capital influx in the first week become the main line of investment in 2023?

Taking semiconductors as an example, Wei Chun, manager of Qianhai Open Source Fund, said that after a period of destocking, it is estimated that by the middle of 2023, the inventories of most chip design manufacturers may gradually fall back to a reasonable level, and recovery will usher in the second half of the year. In the medium and long term, the growth momentum of semiconductor downstream demand is shifting from consumer electronics represented by mobile phones and PCs to the Internet of Things, electric vehicles, new energy, industry 4.0 and other fields, which is expected to start a new round of chip design innovation cycle.

Yang Jianhua, deputy general manager and investment director of Great Wall Fund, believes that semiconductors, credit creation, military industry and other fields are expected to become the main line of medium and long-term investment.

Overall, from the 2023 investment strategies released by major public equity fund companies, it can be found that consumption recovery, real estate industry chain, and technological growth are areas of general concern in the market.

Li Shuyan, manager of Cinda Australia and Asia Fund, believes that consumption and real estate will be optimistic in 2023. The real estate industry is expected to be a U-shaped bottom, and the upward momentum will gradually become apparent in the second half of the year. There may be a significant recovery in consumption, and the level of social retail industry will have a significant recovery and growth.

Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund released a research report and believes that in 2023, the economic driver will be mainly “inside-based”, and the annual consumption growth rate is expected to increase. The repair speed of mandatory consumption will be faster than that of optional consumption, and the consumption of goods will be faster than that of services. Consumption, but optional consumption and service consumption are more flexible in the later stage. Optimistic about food and beverage, automobiles, medical services and other fields.

Zhang Xiaoquan of Ping An Fund believes that the market will enter a state of recovery in 2023, and the technology growth industry in the direction of high prosperity will have greater alpha and flexibility. It has the potential for rapid growth in the future and is expected to lead the market for a long time.