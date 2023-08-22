New York City Commuters Brace for Increased Transportation Costs

Starting this Sunday, commuters in New York City will face higher transportation costs as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) approved an increase in public transportation fares. The cost of individual bus and subway tickets will rise by 15 cents, reaching $2.90. Additionally, the base fare for the express bus will increase from $6.75 to $7, and single tickets for the subway and buses will increase by 25 cents, reaching $3.25. The price of the seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by one dollar from $33 to $34, and the 30-day unlimited card will increase from $127 to $132. Passengers using the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will also feel the impact, with fares increasing by 4.5%.

Not only will public land transport see rate hikes, but drivers using E-ZPass will also experience a 6% increase in MTA bridge and tunnel fares. The fare for E-ZPass users will rise from $6.55 to $6.94, while those without an E-ZPass who must pay by mail will see the toll increase from $10.17 to $11.19.

However, the fare increase caught some passengers by surprise as it was implemented three weeks ahead of schedule due to an error in the OMNY system. The MTA has since fixed the issue and reimbursed affected customers for the accidental charge.

The rate increase has generated mixed reactions among New Yorkers, who are concerned about the additional economic impact during the financial challenges brought about by the pandemic. As public transportation costs continue to rise, many are being forced to reconsider their spending and explore alternative transportation options in the Big Apple.