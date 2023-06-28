Home » New York “kills” traditional pizza. Wood-burning ovens closed for emissions
New York, war on pizza. The measure that infuriates everyone

The mayor of New York declared war on pizza, especially that one traditional cooked in wood ovens. In the last week there has been much discussion about a new provision that the city’s Department of Environmental Protection is trying to approve: it provides that pizzerias with a wood-burning oven installed before May 2016 must reduce their emissions by 75%. According to estimates, about 100 pizzerias would be involved, out of a total of 1,700 in New York which – reports Il Messaggero – holds the world record for city ​​with more pizzerias. Despite such a small number of restaurants affected by the law, the clash has become more ideological than culinary, and has involved Mayor Eric Adams and even Tesla founder Elon Musk.

The manager tweeted: “This total bullshit it makes no difference to the climate change“. The New York City Department thinks differently: “All New Yorkers deserve clean Air and breathable, and wood and charcoal ovens are major polluters in neighborhoods that already have one very low air quality“. The new rules if approved provide for wood-fired ovens to come inspect yourself to understand the level of pollutants they produce and, if they are above the limits, install a filter capable of reducing them. The protests arrived in front of the town hall: a group of pizzeria owners and right-wing activists presented themselves to attack Mayor Adams.

