New York stock market fell as interest rate cut expectations were thwarted – Xinhuanet

NEW YORK STOCK MARKET FALLS AFTER HOPES OF INTEREST RATE CUT DISAPPOINTED

Xinhua News Agency, New York, January 4

The New York stock market experienced a significant drop on January 3 after the Federal Reserve’s minutes from the last monetary policy meeting led to disappointment among investors. The minutes revealed that there was no discussion on when to begin cutting interest rates, leading to profit-taking operations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 284.85 points to close at 37430.19 points, a decrease of 0.76%. Similarly, the S&P 500 Stock Index fell by 38.02 points to close at 4704.81 points, a decrease of 0.80%. The Nasdaq Composite Index also experienced a decline, falling by 173.73 points to close at 14592.21 points, a decrease of 1.18%.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December 2023 monetary policy meeting released on the 3rd indicated that while officials acknowledged progress in reducing high inflation, there was no discussion on when to start cutting interest rates. This led to increased pressure on the stock market, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield rising above 4% on the same day.

Data released by the CME Fed Watch Tool showed a significant decrease in the market’s belief in the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at the March monetary policy meeting. Additionally, influential figures in the financial sector, such as Steve Eisman, senior portfolio manager of Newberg Berman Holdings Inc., and Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management in the United States, weighed in on the market situation.

Eisman noted that the adjustment in the market was to be expected after a period of significant rise, while Mulberry emphasized that the momentum in the stock market was driven by expectations of a shift in monetary policy, which may not occur as quickly due to economic data and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to achieving its 2% inflation target.

The disappointment stemming from the Federal Reserve’s minutes has raised concerns among investors and is expected to influence market activity in the coming days.

