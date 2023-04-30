Home » New York, Tiffany reopens the doors of the historic shop on Fifth Avenue
New York, Tiffany reopens the doors of the historic shop on Fifth Avenue

New York, Tiffany reopens the doors of the historic shop on Fifth Avenue

Tiffany, the historic shop on Fifth Avenue reopens among fine jewelry and works of art

An evening, that of yesterday April 26, to remember for Tiffanywhich celebrated in New York on re-opening of the historic store on Fifth avenue. And he did it with an event which was attended by the top management of luxury jewellery Anthony Ledruchairman and CEO of Tiffany, e Alexandre Arnaultexecutive vice president of product and brand communication and son of the patron of Lvmh Bernard Arnault. Actresses intervened among the celebrities Gal Gadotbrand ambassadors, Ayaka Miyoshi e Paula Locatelli.

The renovation and reopening of the iconic store in the Big Apple were in fact inherited by the French luxury giant after it acquired the brand in January 2021, and immediately returned to the brand’s “rejuvenation” plans, which just recently been the protagonist of a successful collaboration with Nike. The boutique, inaugurated for the first time in 1940, now takes the name of “The Landmark” and extends for ten floors, becoming one of the largest shops in all of Manhattan.

