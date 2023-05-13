Newlat Food: 25.3% growth in revenues in the first quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, Newlat Food, an Italian agri-food group listed on Euronext STAR Milan, has seen significant growth in its consolidated revenues, reaching a figure of 207.3 million euros. This result represents an increase of 25.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

Newlat Food’s consolidated EBITDA reached 16.8 million euros, marking a growth of 28.6% year on year. The EBITDA margin stood at 8.1%, slightly improving on the 7.9% recorded in the first quarter of 2022. These data highlight a positive evolution in the company’s performance.

Finally, the consolidated net result of the Italian group in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 6.4 million euros. This value shows an increase of 166% compared to the 2.4 million euros obtained in the first quarter of 2022. This growth was positively influenced by the excellent performance of the various Newlat Food business lines.