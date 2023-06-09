Home » Newlat Food: sells treasury shares equal to 8.88% of the capital to institutions
Newlat Food: sells treasury shares equal to 8.88% of the capital to institutions

Newlat Food: sells treasury shares equal to 8.88% of the capital to institutions

The management of Newlat Food has sold to a group of institutional investors, including Helikon Investments and Banor, 3,900,000 treasury shares, equal to 8.88% of the share capital, at a price of 5.80 euros per share, substantially in line with current market prices and with the IPO price.

The same investors have also signed an option contract for the purchase, under certain conditions, of the remaining part of treasury shares held by the Company. The agreement stems from the desire to support the Group’s external growth strategy.

With three important acquisitions in the last three years, the Group’s turnover and Ebitda have more than doubled compared to the values ​​shown in the listing phase, leading the Company to increase its international profile and conquer a leadership position in three major markets such as Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Newlat Food is currently engaged in evaluating various potential acquisitions, including that of an operator of primary standing on the UK market with a turnover of over one billion pounds. The sale of treasury shares and the consequent consolidation of the institutional share base allow the Company to increase its financial flexibility by looking above all at potential new acquisitions but without losing sight of the continuation of the buy-back plan.

