On July 27, the Securities Association of China announced that the first evaluation of investor education in securities companies was successfully implemented. According to the Securities Association of China, in order to guide securities companies to continuously improve the level of investor education and better safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of investors, the Securities Association of China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and the National Equities Exchange and Quotations announced in March this year. The first evaluation of investor education for securities companies was jointly launched, and 102 securities companies with securities brokerage qualifications participated in the evaluation. After self-assessment, re-assessment, review and other evaluation procedures, a total of 30 A-level companies and 41 B-level companies were finally evaluated, accounting for nearly 70% of the total number of companies participating in the evaluation.

According to the reporter’s further understanding from the securities company, the 30 securities companies rated as A-level are: Essence Securities, Bohai Securities, Northeast Securities, Orient Fortune Securities, Dongguan Securities, Founder Securities, Guolian Securities, Guorong Securities, Guotai Junan, Guosen Securities, Guoyuan Securities, Haitong Securities, Hengtai Securities, Huaan Securities, Huafu Securities, Huatai Securities, Nanjing Securities, Shanxi Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, Tianfeng Securities, Western Securities, Southwest Securities, Xiangcai Securities, Industrial Securities, Changjiang Securities , China Merchants Securities, Galaxy Securities, AVIC Securities, Zhongtai Securities, and China Securities.



