Original title: News | iPhone 14 Plus is the most invaluable mobile phone of the year; Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 new models are on the shelves

After the launch, the machine did not perform well as expected, it broke when it was launched, and the price of third-party channels was already lower than the release price.

Among them, the market price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128G version is about 400 yuan cheaper, and the 512G version has dropped by more than 1,000 yuan, which means that users who buy it on the official website will lose 1,000 yuan.

The official website can also place orders at will, and they can be shipped within a week, which is in stark contrast to the previous iPhone 14 Pro sales.

Industry insiders believe that the iPhone 14 Plus model is obviously lacking in sincerity this time. Not only does it not have the feature upgrades of the iPhone 14 Pro, but it also does not have the price advantage of the iPhone 14, and the positioning is very embarrassing.

More importantly, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus has been infinitely close to the previous high-end version of the iPhone 13 Pro.

The price difference of less than 500 yuan can be exchanged for an adaptive 120Hz high-brush screen, the same A15 chip, a stronger three-camera system, a more textured stainless steel + AG matte body, and so on.

Comparing the two, the iPhone 14 Plus is almost crushed in all directions except for the larger screen and stronger battery life. See also From vaccines to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: the 100 inventions of the year according to Time Some practitioners believe that the iPhone 14 Plus needs to go to shopping festivals such as Double 11/618 to play its role, and it is worth buying if the discount reaches more than 600 yuan. At that time, it may dominate the e-commerce sales rankings. The Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 Core i9 version (i9-12900H) will start pre-sale at 20:00 tonight, the original price is 6799 yuan, and the first sale price is only 6299 yuan. Surprisingly, its i7 version (i7-12700H) is currently priced at 6799 yuan. This also means that the i9 version is actually 500 yuan cheaper than the i7 version. In terms of specifications, the i9-12900H is very close to the i7-12700H, both of which are 6P cores + 8E cores, a total of 14 cores and 20 threads, the L3 cache capacity is 24MB, the basic power consumption is both 45W, and the maximum power consumption is also 115W. The only difference is the frequency. The i9-12900H has an acceleration frequency of 5.0GHz and an all-core frequency of 4.3GHz, which are 0.3GHz and 0.2GHz higher than the i7-12700H, respectively. In the CPU theoretical performance test, the i9 is about 6% stronger than the i7 single-core performance, and the multi-core performance is 2% stronger. The Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 Core Edition was released in May this year. Compared with the 2021 model, there have been 7 major upgrades, involving seven aspects: appearance and texture, screen, platform, performance, storage, camera, and interface. The whole system adopts 120Hz low blue light and high refresh screen, and supports 5ms (GtG) "e-sports-level" response time. Its resolution is 2560×1600, 16:10 ratio, 350nit brightness, 100% sRGB high color gamut, DC dimming without flicker. See also Bank of Suzhou: "Suzhou Bank Convertible Bonds" converted 9,609 shares in the first quarter | Daily Economic News 75Wh large battery, support PD high-power charging, and the interface is also very rich, with Thunderbolt 4 interface, dual USB-A interface, HDMI 2.0 interface, support [email protected] output. The new product is also equipped with a full HD front camera, and face recognition can be done in one step when the cover is opened and turned on. Equipped with independent small numeric keyboard.

