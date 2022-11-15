[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 14, 2022]On November 14, Beijing time, several media reported that the social media platform Twitter (Twitter) suddenly laid off large-scale employees last weekend, and about 5,500 Twitter contract workers 80%, or 4,400 people, were laid off.

According to multiple foreign media reports, internal communication information shared by full-time Twitter employees shows that a large number of Twitter contract workers found themselves suddenly fired last weekend (13th), and before that, they had lost Slack and other work systems. access rights.

Tech news site Platformer, which first reported the layoffs, said Twitter sources said an estimated 4,400 of the roughly 5,500 contract workers were laid off on the 13th. “The layoffs are expected to have a major impact on content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site running. People inside are stunned.”

The report pointed out that some of Twitter’s contract workers work in places such as India. A full-time employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were not given any internal notice that the contractors were being laid off or when they would leave the company.

Twitter has fired all of its internal communications teams, the employees said, adding that the media is now playing the role of Twitter’s internal communications department.

After Elon Musk, the American billionaire, acquired Twitter on the 28th of last month, Twitter has laid off about half of its employees. However, Twitter and Musk have yet to comment on the big layoffs last weekend (13th).

Musk wrote when announcing the layoffs on November 4: “Faced with a loss of more than $4 million a day for the company, we have no choice but to lay off employees. Everyone can get 3 months of compensation when they leave, which is more than the law. The regulations are 50% higher.”

Before informing Twitter of the mass layoffs, Musk had fired some of the company’s top personnel, including the former CEO, as well as senior finance and legal executives. Other employees, including those in advertising, marketing and human resources, also left.

In an internal email to all employees, Musk told Twitter employees that in the face of the economic downturn, social media business bankruptcy is not out of the question, because advertisers have fled or suspended during his acquisition of Twitter. spending on the platform.

