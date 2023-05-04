News – News: Central America’s most active volcano erupted again in Guatemala

The volcano ‘Fuego’ near the capital of Guatemala erupted on Thursday, spewing a huge cloud of ash up to 6000 meters into the sky. Guatemala’s civil protection agency Conred said Central America’s most active volcano in Guatemala City is ejecting ‘pyroclastic flows’ – a mixture of gas, ash and superheated rock – ‘which tumble down the volcano’s slopes at great speed’.

This in turn leads to “abundant” ash rain on villages and farms up to 50 kilometers away. Conred warned of further eruptions, noting that mudslides could form due to the predicted rainfall.

Civil protection advised residents of the affected areas to follow all instructions from the authorities closely and asked everyone to keep a seven-kilometer exclusion zone from the volcano.

Last December, an eruption from the same volcano forced the Guatemalan authorities to temporarily close the country’s main airport. Located about 10 miles from the country’s scenic former capital and top tourist attraction, Antigua, the volcano erupts about every four to five years.

