Home » News – News: Central America’s most active volcano erupted again in Guatemala
Business

News – News: Central America’s most active volcano erupted again in Guatemala

by admin
News – News: Central America’s most active volcano erupted again in Guatemala

Vulkan Fuego in Guatemala Image: AFP

The volcano ‘Fuego’ near the capital of Guatemala erupted on Thursday, spewing a huge cloud of ash up to 6000 meters into the sky. Guatemala’s civil protection agency Conred said Central America’s most active volcano in Guatemala City is ejecting ‘pyroclastic flows’ – a mixture of gas, ash and superheated rock – ‘which tumble down the volcano’s slopes at great speed’.

The volcano “Fuego” near the capital of Guatemala erupted on Thursday and spewed a huge cloud of ash up to 6000 meters into the sky. Guatemalan civil protection agency Conred said Central America’s most active volcano in Guatemala City is ejecting “pyroclastic flows” — a mixture of gas, ash and superheated rock — “that tumble down slopes at great speed.”

This in turn leads to “abundant” ash rain on villages and farms up to 50 kilometers away. Conred warned of further eruptions, noting that mudslides could form due to the predicted rainfall.

Civil protection advised residents of the affected areas to follow all instructions from the authorities closely and asked everyone to keep a seven-kilometer exclusion zone from the volcano.

Last December, an eruption from the same volcano forced the Guatemalan authorities to temporarily close the country’s main airport. Located about 10 miles from the country’s scenic former capital and top tourist attraction, Antigua, the volcano erupts about every four to five years.

HOME PAGE

See also  Tonga, the experts: "An eruption like this happens every 900 years"

You may also like

Lufthansa: “Travel Boom” – and customers pay the...

«The Social Proof», Lazzerini’s way to the communication...

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow...

Energy – FDP doubts the resilience of the...

From De Cecco pasta to Ambrosoli honey: five...

Deutsche Post: The pragmatist is leaving – Farewell...

Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation...

Giambruno on Giorgia: “The video rocks. Being with...

Salaries: Up to 15,075 euros basic salary –...

Silk Road, Italy has chosen Washington. Skip the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy