US director Quentin Tarantino in Cannes in 1994 Image: AFP

US cult director Quentin Tarantino is expected to shoot his tenth film in the fall, which is also said to be the last film of his career. 'I've finished the script for what will be my last film,' said the 60-year-old director.

US cult director Quentin Tarantino is expected to shoot his tenth film in the fall, which is also said to be the last film of his career. “I’ve finished the script for what will be my last film,” said the 60-year-old director of cult films like “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction” on Wednesday in Paris. “I think we’ll probably shoot in the fall,” he added.

Tarantino has said on numerous occasions that he would retire after ten films – counting the two parts of “Kill Bill” as one film. The new film, to be called The Film Critic, will be set in 1977. Tarantino has denied rumors that the film is about New York film critic Pauline Kael. He emphasized that it was not about a specific film critic.

