Express News: Pien Tze Huang's daily limit was reported at 231.62 yuan

Source: Financial World

News from the financial industry on October 24th today, Pien Tze Huang opened at 248.5 yuan. As of 14:20, the stock fell 10% to 231.62 yuan, closing the lower limit.

Yesterday (2022-10-21) the net outflow of the stock was -81.5242 million yuan, the main net outflow was -40.71 million yuan, the net outflow of medium orders was -40.049 million yuan, and the net outflow of retail investors was -791,000 yuan.

In the past month, Pien Tze Huang has been on the Dragon Tiger List 0 times in total, indicating that Pien Tze Huang is not active.

The company is mainly engaged in the production of lozenges, tablets, granules, capsules, ointments, syrups, tinctures, production and sales of Pien Tze Huang brand bee milk capsules, etc.

As of September 30, 2022, Pien Tze Huang’s operating income was 6.61577 billion yuan, and the net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 2.05249 billion yuan, an increase of 2.0396% over the same period last year, and the basic earnings per share was 3.4 yuan.

