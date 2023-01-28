Financial News According to Nanfang Daily, on January 28, the Guangdong Provincial High-Quality Development Conference was held. At the meeting, Zhang Yong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, stated at the meeting that we must do our best to stabilize market expectations, adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, and maintain the continuity and stability of various real estate policies. More efforts, more discounts, and lower costs will accurately support reasonable housing demand, strive to maintain a basic balance between supply and demand of real estate, a basically reasonable structure, and basically stable prices, strictly control speculation in real estate, and ensure stable land prices, housing prices, and expectations.

Zhang Yong said that this year will vigorously promote housing consumption. Implement differentiated housing credit policies according to cities, actively support rigid and improved housing needs, and facilitate housing consumption for families with old-for-new, small-for-large, and families with multiple children. According to the regulations, implement the preferential policies of deed tax for individual purchase of housing and individual income tax for exchange of housing.

Zhang Yong said that all parts of Guangdong will enhance the accuracy and coordination of real estate policies according to market changes, and steadily promote the resolution of debt risks of individual real estate companies, so as to effectively guarantee the delivery of buildings and stabilize people’s livelihood. Guide real estate companies to change the past “three highs” development model, operate steadily, and achieve stable and healthy development.

Zhang Yong said that the supervision of commercial housing pre-sale funds should be optimized, and commercial banks should be supported in issuing letters of guarantee to replace commercial housing pre-sale funds.It is also necessary to actively and steadily transform and upgrade, with the goal of ordinary people living in better houses, and promote the real estate market from solving the problem of “whether there is” commodity housing to solving the problem of “whether commodity housing is good or not”, from “living with a place to live” to “Have a livable” transformation.