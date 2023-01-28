Home Business Newsletter丨Guangdong Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Implementing Differentiated Housing Credit Policies and Optimizing the Supervision of Commercial Housing Pre-sale Funds
Business

Newsletter丨Guangdong Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Implementing Differentiated Housing Credit Policies and Optimizing the Supervision of Commercial Housing Pre-sale Funds

by admin

Financial News According to Nanfang Daily, on January 28, the Guangdong Provincial High-Quality Development Conference was held. At the meeting, Zhang Yong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, stated at the meeting that we must do our best to stabilize market expectations, adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, and maintain the continuity and stability of various real estate policies. More efforts, more discounts, and lower costs will accurately support reasonable housing demand, strive to maintain a basic balance between supply and demand of real estate, a basically reasonable structure, and basically stable prices, strictly control speculation in real estate, and ensure stable land prices, housing prices, and expectations.

Zhang Yong said that this year will vigorously promote housing consumption. Implement differentiated housing credit policies according to cities, actively support rigid and improved housing needs, and facilitate housing consumption for families with old-for-new, small-for-large, and families with multiple children. According to the regulations, implement the preferential policies of deed tax for individual purchase of housing and individual income tax for exchange of housing.

Zhang Yong said that all parts of Guangdong will enhance the accuracy and coordination of real estate policies according to market changes, and steadily promote the resolution of debt risks of individual real estate companies, so as to effectively guarantee the delivery of buildings and stabilize people’s livelihood. Guide real estate companies to change the past “three highs” development model, operate steadily, and achieve stable and healthy development.

See also  Asset quality remained stable, and many listed banks reported warm first quarter reports_ Securities Times

Zhang Yong said that the supervision of commercial housing pre-sale funds should be optimized, and commercial banks should be supported in issuing letters of guarantee to replace commercial housing pre-sale funds.It is also necessary to actively and steadily transform and upgrade, with the goal of ordinary people living in better houses, and promote the real estate market from solving the problem of “whether there is” commodity housing to solving the problem of “whether commodity housing is good or not”, from “living with a place to live” to “Have a livable” transformation.

You may also like

The stock price tripled in two days!U.S. new...

Sensor Tower: In 2022, the total revenue of...

From astrophysicist to beekeeper, the parallel talent of...

The US version of the headlines BuzzFeed tripled...

Giorgetti: “From February bills down by 40%”. So...

Key inflation slows to more than one-year low...

Works of art, watches and supercars: luxury within...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Exclusive Chip Exposure: Snapdragon...

Young people in the company: Deles launches a...

Google laid off 12,000 employees on the day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy