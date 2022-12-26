Home Business Newsletter｜Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank’s IPO counseling filing was accepted by Sichuan Securities Regulatory Bureau_Bank_Financial Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN
Newsletter｜Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank's IPO counseling filing was accepted by Sichuan Securities Regulatory Bureau

On December 26, Caijing.com Finance learned from the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission that CITIC Securities, the IPO counseling agency of Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank, has submitted an announcement to the Sichuan Securities Regulatory Bureau for its initial public offering and listing counseling and filing. The bank officially launched the A-share listing. tutoring work.

According to the disclosure of CITIC Securities, on December 20, 2022, CITIC Securities and Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank signed a tutoring agreement, and on December 21, 2022, officially submitted the tutoring and filing application materials to the Sichuan Securities Regulatory Bureau. On December 22, 2022, the Sichuan Securities Regulatory Bureau accepted the guidance and filing of Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank.

CITIC Securities stated that it has formulated corresponding counseling plans and implementation plans in accordance with the provisions and requirements of laws and regulations. Up to now, CITIC Securities is still in the process of listing guidance for Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank.

