The communiqué of the Cdr

“We are all for sale, ready to strike.” This excerpt from Gedi’s Cdr (editorial committees) communiqué starts the jumble of rumors that also involved Republic and La Stampa, the two leading newspapers of the publishing company born from the union between the L’Espresso group and Italiana Editrice (La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX) and the Agnelli family’s safe belongs to Exor. Journalists are in turmoil – hence the February 17 strike that kept Gedi newspapers off the newsstands – because in the last meeting with CEO Maurizio Scanavino a progressive desire to put the group’s publications on the market emerged. But does John Elkann really want to sell everything?

Let’s start with certainties. Gedi’s local newspapers are on the market. Whether individually or with a single package is difficult to say. Everything will depend on the offers that arrive and on the evaluations concerning magazines – ranging from Padova morning to reach La Nuova di Venezia, Tribuna di Treviso, Corriere delle Alpi, Messaggero Veneto, Piccolo di Trieste and Gazzetta di Mantova – which have very different issues on newsstands and in the financial statements. There is talk of Venetian and Friulian entrepreneurs ready to join the consortium. We will see.

Iervolino’s denial

There are fewer certainties Republic and La Stampa. Gedi has always denied that the property intended to step aside and also the rumors they give the entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino in negotiation for Repubblica (some say also for La Stampa) find no confirmation. “I respect and admire the group and the publications in question – she clarified to Verità & Affari – but there is no offer or negotiation standing”. It is possible that in the past – when Iervolino bought L’Espresso – there was some talk, but at the moment the position of the owner of Salernitana seems to be quite indifferent to the future of the two newspapers.

And yet, Iervolino aside, the feeling – and the indiscretions leaking from circles close to the group – is that never before has the right proposal arrived – which, in addition to the economic part, would guarantee a solid buyer both from the point of view of capital and of the pedigree – Elkann would be ready to give up.

The numbers of 2022 and 2021

Certainly Gedi does not contribute to the profits of the holding company. From the 2022 half-year report of Exor, the Dutch controlling holding company, it can be seen that the publishing company had operating losses of 22 million – twice those of the previous year – and that turnover fell from 248 to 238 million. And given the increase in the cost of energy and paper and the further reduction in sales, the six months that ended last year should have gone even worse.

In 2021, on the other hand, the Press Division which included not only Repubblica but also L’Espresso (later sold to Iervolino) had closed with a loss of 20 million, while the division which included La Stampa, il Secolo XIX and the local newspapers recorded a substantial decrease 13. The only joys came from Radio DeeJay, Radio Capital and M20 which had guaranteed almost 5 million profits.

But looking at the newspapers only with the glasses of the budget can lead one astray. The farewell to publishing and above all the possible farewell to Repubblica and Stampa would indicate a reshuffling of strategies at Elkann’s house not only on core sectors, but probably also with respect to the geographical areas of reference. With Italy that seems destined to become less and less central.