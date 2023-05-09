Newspapers, La Verità di Belpietro returns to decline. Bitter birthday for the director

Newspapers, La Verità di Belpietro returns to decline

March turns red. Although light, the main ones newspapers nationals saw an overall decline in sales. From Corriere della Sera, still first in class. The Colossus of urban Cairo recorded 250,098 copies sold against 255,866 in February (-2.25%).

Also declining Republic which, in March, went from 153,683 copies sold to 153,406, down by 0.18%. Staying at home CheetahAlso The print loses copies recording 88,993 sales compared to 90,501 the previous month.

Also slightly down Only 24 Hours. The economic journal of Confindustria “take home” in fact 132,616 copies against 133,188 in February (-0.43%). Following, also the Everyday occurrence Of Marco Travaglio loses momentum and goes from 50,126 copies sold in February to 49,686, down by 0.88%.

For its part, even the Messenger leaves a few copies in the field and totals 67,161 sales in March, down by 0.72% compared to the previous result of 67,650.

