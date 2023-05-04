Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation of the profit

L’shareholders’ meeting Of I connectedan Italian PayTech company which is part of the FTSE MIB, has approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 and resolved to allocate 5% of the profit for the year equal to 10,448,676 euros to the legal reserve and to carry forward the residual profit equal to 199,284,840 euros.

The shareholders also: approved the report on the policy on remuneration and on the fees paid; authorized the purchase and disposal of own actions; confirmed as director Johannes Korp, already co-opted by the BoD on January 26, 2023. (Teleborsa)