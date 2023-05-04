Home » Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation of the profit
Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation of the profit

Nexi, approved the 2022 budget and the allocation of the profit

L’shareholders’ meeting Of I connectedan Italian PayTech company which is part of the FTSE MIB, has approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 and resolved to allocate 5% of the profit for the year equal to 10,448,676 euros to the legal reserve and to carry forward the residual profit equal to 199,284,840 euros.

The shareholders also: approved the report on the policy on remuneration and on the fees paid; authorized the purchase and disposal of own actions; confirmed as director Johannes Korp, already co-opted by the BoD on January 26, 2023. (Teleborsa)

