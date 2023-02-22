Home Business Nexi: launches treasury share buyback programme
Starting from 22 February, Nexi will launch a treasury share buyback program based on the authorization resolution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 5 May 2022.

The purchase transactions under this program are prearranged to have treasury shares to be used to service the medium-long term incentive plan based on the assignment of ordinary shares of the Company, approved by the BoD in 2021.

The purchases will be made through Intermonte SIM, for a maximum quantity of 625,000 shares, equal to 0.05% of the current share capital and for a maximum value of 5 million, by 5 November 2023.

To date, the Company holds 178,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.01% of the current share capital.

