Norges, Vanguard and Ubs appear among the international financial investors who have snapped up the shares of Nexi sold by Intesa Sanpaolo. This was reported by Corriere della Sera after the bank led by Carlo Messina decided to place 5.1% of the PayTech led by CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo on the market. «The operation allows us to allocate this capital to the ISYBank project and in synergy with Mooney. For us, the partnership is crucial in Italy and abroad for our 12 million customers», says Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo to the newspaper. At the moment, the Nexi share is on the stock exchange, marking an increase of 0.74% to 8.70 euros.