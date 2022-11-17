Home Business Nexi: Norges, Vanguard and Ubs have purchased the shares sold by Intesa Sanpaolo
Business

Nexi: Norges, Vanguard and Ubs have purchased the shares sold by Intesa Sanpaolo

by admin
Nexi: Norges, Vanguard and Ubs have purchased the shares sold by Intesa Sanpaolo

Norges, Vanguard and Ubs appear among the international financial investors who have snapped up the shares of Nexi sold by Intesa Sanpaolo. This was reported by Corriere della Sera after the bank led by Carlo Messina decided to place 5.1% of the PayTech led by CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo on the market. «The operation allows us to allocate this capital to the ISYBank project and in synergy with Mooney. For us, the partnership is crucial in Italy and abroad for our 12 million customers», says Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo to the newspaper. At the moment, the Nexi share is on the stock exchange, marking an increase of 0.74% to 8.70 euros.

See also  Hengtong Optoelectronics Controlling Shareholder Hengtong Group Pledges 4.15 Million Shares for Bank Credit Extension to Provide Credit Enhancement-OFweek Optical Communication Network

You may also like

Rebar is in a weak supply and demand...

Polestar 2 Bst edition 270: the road test...

Recession | The sun 24 hours

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdings...

The ranking of the best signs of 2023

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Certificati Goldman Sachs Callable Cash Collect Barriera 35%

Schroders PLC increased its holdings of China Pacific...

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4, here’s how...

Fanuc’s passion to promote the “culture of robotics”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy