Pink jersey on the Ftse Mib for Nexi, the Italian PayTech which marks a 6% rise in Piazza Affari in the wake of the rumors reported by Reuters on an interest from private equity, which would aim to acquire and delude the company.

In recent months, Nexi has received several ‘unsolicited’ offers from potential buyers, including private equity Silver Lake. But contacts with the CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo would have stopped at the end of March due to the distance between the parties in terms of price.