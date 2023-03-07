In 2022, the Nexi Group achieved solid financial results and achieved the 2022 ambition, despite the unexpected and challenging macroeconomic situation.

In particular, revenues amounted to €3.26 billion, up 7.1% compared to FY21 (+7.8% y/y excluding Ratepay).

Ebitda amounted to 1,612.8 million, up 14.2% on the previous year. The Ebitda Margin stood at 49%, with an increase of 311 basis points compared to FY21.

Normalized Group Profit in FY22 is equal to 693.2 million with a normalized earnings per share of € 0.53, up 15% on an annual basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues amounted to €879.5 million, up by 4.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (+5.9% y/y excluding Ratepay). Ebitda amounted to 451.6 million, an increase of 8.7% and the Ebitda Margin reached 51%.

As at 31 December 2022, the operating Net Financial Position is equal to 5,396 million and the Net Financial Position/Ebitda ratio is equal to 3.3x. The pro-forma financial leverage which instead includes the run-rate synergies stands at approximately 2.9x, in line with the plan.

During the year the Group recorded a strong performance of Ebitda less Capex and non-recurring cash items up 56% year on year.

In line with the medium-long term financial objectives announced during the Capital Markets Day, the guidance for 2023 is based on the Group perimeter which reflects both the recent closed M&A transactions (acquisition of the merchant books of BPER and ISP in Croatia, sale of the non-SEPA business and the Customer Desk in Greece), and some assets classified under EBITDA as “held for sale” (Ratepay and Nets DBS).

Nexi confirms the 2023 Guidance in line with the medium-long term ambition presented to the CMD:

• Revenues: over 7% growth y/y;

• Ebitda: over 10% growth y/y;

• Excess cash generation: at least €600 million;

• Net financial leverage: approximately 3.0x Ebitda (approximately 2.7x Ebitda with run-rate synergies) including the acquisition of the merchant book of Sabadell (announced in February 2023, closing expected in 4Q23);

• Normalized earnings per share: over 10% growth y/y.