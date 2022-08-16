Home Business Nexi still under the spotlight with rumors offered by private equity for potential delisting
Nexi still under the spotlight with rumors offered by private equity for potential delisting

Nexi remains in the spotlight on Piazza Affari in the wake of rumors reported in recent days by Reuters, according to which the Italian paytech has received offers from private equity funds for a delisting in recent months. Among these would be Silver Lake, which wanted to acquire the company even if the discussions between the US buyout company and the CEO of Nexi have failed due to differences on the price.

Equita believes that “the interest of private equity is reasonable, given that the business offers an organic growth profile to M / T of double-digit EBITDA, given the still limited penetration of digital payments in Europe; it has demonstrated resilience even during recessions; revenues benefit from inflation; generates a good level of cash; the evaluation is depressed and finally the recent results have shown that there is no disruption on the part of alternative technologies ”. Equita confirmed the buy rating on Nexi, with a target price of 14 euros

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari the Nexi stock shows a drop of about 1% to 9.2 euros, positioning itself among the best of the Ftse Mib.

