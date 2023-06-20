Nexi suspends the 3-day strike with the union agreement on bonuses and supplements

Listen to the audio version of the article

The three-day strike between June and July at Nexi was suspended, after an agreement was reached in Abi between the group and the unions (Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin) on the issues that were at the basis of the state of agitation of the workers, namely the Vap, the supplementary pension fund, shifts and welfare.

In a joint note, the acronyms explain that they have reached «a satisfactory general agreement with particular reference to the points that represented the most critical points». After drafting the draft agreement in the company, there will be workers’ assemblies which are called to vote and approve the text. The agreement, write the 5 initials of the credit in a note, represents “a substantial change of pace which we hope will open to a new season of trade union relations and a new and serene corporate climate based on mutual respect”.

The trade union protests, explains Sergio Castoldi of Fabi, «were based on the closure of the company on the supplementary contract and on the desire to standardize the salaries for the over 10 thousand employees of the group. The agreement reached maintains and brings improvements by harmonizing the internal treatments for the employees of the new Nexi Group. We will continue to pursue this path, working with commitment and concreteness, in a constantly changing scenario, constantly reconfirming the centrality of the renewal of the national contract”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

