Nexi, waiting for the accounts, accelerates on the stock market, scoring + 7%

Pink jersey on the Ftse Mib for Nexi who at the moment marks + 7.30% at 8.70 euros. The French group will publish its second quarter accounts on Friday and analysts’ consensus expects revenues of 798 million euros for the April-June period, up 9% compared to the same period last year, and for 1.51 billion euros for the first half (+ 8%) while the gross operating margin for the second quarter is estimated at 383 million (+ 17%), with a margin of around 48%.

